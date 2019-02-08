Aahana Kumra's Blingy Gown At A Sangeet Ceremony Truly Caught Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aahana Kumra, who was recently seen walking down the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week 2019, was spotted at the sangeet ceremony of Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth. She looked absolutely radiant in her gown, which was designed by Hema Kaul. This was a perfect night party wear number and Aahana pulled it off confidently.

The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress wore a sleeveless and structured gown, which took a flared turn towards the hem. This iridescent number of hers was accentuated by shiny and metallic accents. This multi-hued number totally caught our attention was meant for the ladies, who don't mind vibrant outfits at all. It was a dramatic gown and we think it is going to be a popular sangeet ceremony outfit.

Aahana kept her look minimal and free from accessories. She just wore a chic ring and rest allowed her blingy attire to do the talking. However, her makeup was on the heavier side and highlighted by bright red lip shade, dewy tones, and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses completed her sangeet look. So, what do you think about Aahana Kumra's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.