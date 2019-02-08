ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Aahana Kumra's Blingy Gown At A Sangeet Ceremony Truly Caught Our Attention

    By
    |
    Aahana Kumra Fashion

    Aahana Kumra, who was recently seen walking down the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week 2019, was spotted at the sangeet ceremony of Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth. She looked absolutely radiant in her gown, which was designed by Hema Kaul. This was a perfect night party wear number and Aahana pulled it off confidently.

    Aahana Kumra Style

    The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress wore a sleeveless and structured gown, which took a flared turn towards the hem. This iridescent number of hers was accentuated by shiny and metallic accents. This multi-hued number totally caught our attention was meant for the ladies, who don't mind vibrant outfits at all. It was a dramatic gown and we think it is going to be a popular sangeet ceremony outfit.

    Aahana Kumra Movies

    Aahana kept her look minimal and free from accessories. She just wore a chic ring and rest allowed her blingy attire to do the talking. However, her makeup was on the heavier side and highlighted by bright red lip shade, dewy tones, and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses completed her sangeet look. So, what do you think about Aahana Kumra's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: aahana kumra celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue