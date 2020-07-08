Hina Khan’s Bridal Lehenga And Sunglasses Look Is Swag-Worthy And Totally Winning The Internet Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan, who keeps us regularly updated with her fashionable looks on Instagram, gave us an ultimate fashion goal. The actress posed as a bride for the latest photoshoot and captioned the picture as, 'SUUUUUWAG 😎'. She looked resplendent as a bride and very cool too. The accessories were on point and we have decoded her look for you.

So, the Hacked actress wore a red bridal lehenga that featured a blouse and voluminous skirt. It was a classic bridal wear number and consisted of a blouse with golden-toned floral accents on the sleeves and a skirt with complementing motifs. Her skirt was flared and enhanced by circular golden motifs and gold-toned piping. The leaf and floral patterns accentuated her skirt and gave it an elaborate effect. Hina Khan draped a red dupatta with golden border to complete her bridal look.

As for the jewellery too, she kept it traditional with red bangles and golden kaleeras. The dazzling neckpiece upped her look and the maangtikka was spot-on but the most major accessory was her black-hued sunglasses. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and a bindi. She would have probably made a bun. Hina Khan looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share your views on her look.

Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram