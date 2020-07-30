ENGLISH

    Sania Mirza's Floral Pantsuit Is What You Can Wear When Working At Home

    By
    |

    Sania Mirza inspired us to cheer up with her mid-week mood picture, where she was all-smiles. The tennis player not only beckoned us to lift our mood but also gave us a soothing and awesome work-wear goal. We felt her attire was ideal for those ladies who are working from home. She looked amazing and we have decoded her ensemble for you.

    So, Sania wore a pantsuit, which was a cross between travel and office wear. Her attire was accentuated by floral accents and it consisted of a top, a jacket, and pants. Her top was white-hued and she paired it with a soft pink jacket and matching pants. The jacket and pants were enhanced by floral accents in the shades of green and yellow. Her pants were flared and Sania Mirza looked amazing in her ensemble. The ace tennis star teamed her ensemble with orange sandals, which gave a colour-blocked effect.

    As for accessories, she kept it minimal but a statement. She wore large metallic hoops, which upped her look. Her chic watch with crystal accents also went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sania Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Read more about: sania mirza celebrity fashion
    Thursday, July 30, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
