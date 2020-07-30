Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Actor Who Became A Messiah For Migrant Workers In Lockdown
-
- 1 hr ago 3 Major Signs That Indicate Your Skincare Routine Isn’t Working For You
- 1 hr ago On 16 Years Of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Fashion From The Film’s Hit Songs
- 6 hrs ago Sara Ali Khan Or Radhika Madan, Whose Stylish Outfit Will You Pick For Party Post COVID-19?
Don't Miss
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: SC Dismisses PIL For CBI Probe, Says ‘Let Police Do Their Job'
- Sports ISL: Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC
- Automobiles Mahindra Announces New Finance Schemes For Utility Vehicles And Accessories: Details
- Technology Honor 9A Indian Price Revealed Via Amazon: All You Need To Know
- News Let Police do its job: SC refuses CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case
- Finance IndiGo Shares Gain On Positive Ratings Despite Q1 Net Loss
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Sania Mirza’s Floral Pantsuit Is What You Can Wear When Working At Home
Sania Mirza inspired us to cheer up with her mid-week mood picture, where she was all-smiles. The tennis player not only beckoned us to lift our mood but also gave us a soothing and awesome work-wear goal. We felt her attire was ideal for those ladies who are working from home. She looked amazing and we have decoded her ensemble for you.
So, Sania wore a pantsuit, which was a cross between travel and office wear. Her attire was accentuated by floral accents and it consisted of a top, a jacket, and pants. Her top was white-hued and she paired it with a soft pink jacket and matching pants. The jacket and pants were enhanced by floral accents in the shades of green and yellow. Her pants were flared and Sania Mirza looked amazing in her ensemble. The ace tennis star teamed her ensemble with orange sandals, which gave a colour-blocked effect.
As for accessories, she kept it minimal but a statement. She wore large metallic hoops, which upped her look. Her chic watch with crystal accents also went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sania Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that.