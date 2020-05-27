Sania Mirza And Her Son Izhaan Mirza Malik Twin In White On Eid And Give Major Mother-Son Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it for fashion shoots or for the adorable pictures shared by Sania Mirza of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, the tennis star constantly catches our attention with her social media feed. She has even made an Instagram account of her son, where she has been posting a lot of cute pictures of him. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, Sania had a lovely photoshoot with her little munchkin Izhaan and the pictures made us say 'aww'.Dressed up in co-ordinated white ethnic outfits, the duo gave major mother-son goals. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Sania Mirza sported a full-sleeved round-collar white kurti, which was accentuated by checkered patterns and intricate blue prints at the border. She teamed her kurti with a plain white flared skirt and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis. Sania let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, her son Izhaan Mirza Malik was dressed in a full-sleeved chinese-collar kurta that featured side slits. He teamed it with matching churidar bottoms and layered his ensemble with a sleeveless open-front short purple jacket. Izhaan completed his look with a pair of white shoes.

We absolutely loved how Sania Mirza's son twinned with her in co-ordinated outfit and he looked adorable as ever. What do you think about their outfits and photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.