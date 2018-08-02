Saif-Kareena Or Soha-Kunal: Which Celebrity Couple Gave You Dress Goals?

They are all related. While one couple looked glamorous, the other opted for an understated look. They were spotted and papped as they always are and their dress sense impressed us. So, the glam couple was Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu and the de-glam one was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

They not only gave us relationship goals but also the dress goals. Their style was believable and pretty easy to nail too. So, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a casual look but as usual her sass factor was switched on. Her husband, Saif looked slightly more formal than her. Kareena wore a plain white comfy tee and paired it with dark green baggy trousers. She casually draped an eye-catching jacket to enhance her look and teamed her look with white sandals and a big brown bag.

Saif, went for an all-white look as he sported a full-sleeved sheer shirt and paired it with matching pants and brown formal shoes.

Soha, on the other hand, looked red-hot in an overalapping midi dress that was sleeveless and V-necked. Her dress was symmetrical and she carried a small black clutch bag with her. Her hubby, Kunal contrasted Saif's all-white avatar by choosing an all-black look. Kunal wore a high-necked black shirt and paired it with matching pants and shoes.

So, which couple's look left more of an impression on you.