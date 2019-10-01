Navratri 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Divas Have Royal Blue Outfit Ideas For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come Navratri and we want to update our wardrobe with traditional outfits. And when it comes to ethnic ensembles, your fashion festivities are incomplete without royal blue ensemble. So, this Navratri, spruce up your festive quotient with regal blue outfits just like these tinsel town divas. So, we are presenting to you a diverse range of traditional outfits, which Bollywood divas donned.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this stunning blue outfit for a jewellery event and she looked impeccable as ever. The diva looked a class apart in her fusion outfit, which consisted of a three-quarter-sleeved kurta with front slit and flared bottoms. Her ensemble was about a mix of prints and patterns and she paired her attire with heavy gold jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek tresses upped her look. So, Kareena's outfit and look are for those ladies, who want something trendy but look graceful.

Additi Gupta Chopra

TV actress Additi Gupta Chopra surprised us with her royal blue lehenga that consisted of a cropped blouse and flared skirt with pleated details. Her attire was notched up by intricate gold embroidery and embellishments. She also draped a complementing dupatta. She accessorised her look with a sleek kamarband, statement earrings, and heavy maangtikka. The makeup was touched up by dewy tones. Additi looked fabulous and her attire is ideal for those, who want to allow hue to do the talking.

Pranutan Bahl

Notebook actress Pranutan Bahl wore this trendy fusion ensemble for one of the promotional rounds and she looked awesome. Her attire was by Vedika M and it was a breezy number with asymmetrical hem and she teamed it with a checkered cape. The diva paired her ensemble with beige sandals and accessorised her look with jhumkis. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and she completed her look with a ponytail. So, if you are looking forward to wearing something fun and chic, her attire is perfect.

Radhika Apte

The Sacred Games actress, Radhika Apte walked the ramp at the Wedding Junction show in her midnight royal blue lehenga. Her attire was nature-inspired and very unique in terms of embroidery. She paired her ensemble with sheer blue dupatta and notched up her look with a red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, if want to wear something heavy, you should actually take a look at Radhika Apte's ensemble.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also recently donned a royal blue ensemble recently for the DDCA Annual Honours 2019. She wore a Sabyasachi ensemble that consisted of a royal blue kurta with a slit neckline and flared bottom. She draped a meticulously-doned dupatta with her ensemble and carried an embellished potli bag with her. The statement earrings upped her look. The makeup was dewy and the sleek bun upped her avatar.

So, whose royal blue outfit did you like the most and would want for this Navratri? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.