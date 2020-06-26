ENGLISH

    Richa Chadha’s Not Fair But Lovely T-shirt Caught Our Attention For All The Right Reasons

    By
    |

    With Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dropping the word 'Fair' from its decade long beauty product, Fair & Lovely, the glamour industry has reacted positively to the change. It is a wonderful initiative by the brand as it is a step towards ending stereotypes attached to the beauty. Amid the positive change, actress Richa Chadha also embraced the change and she did so with a fashionable spin.

    The Gangs of Wasseypur actress was posed on her plush bed with yellow duvets. She wore a dark blue t-shirt that read, 'Not fair But Lovely'. Apparently, she got this printed on her t-shirt back in 2015, which she mentioned in her caption. The caption read, "NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY", I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! 👏🏽💕❤️Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying 'lip service', please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it's 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled ! It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say. I welcome this decision by the brand... and it's not easy... brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo... I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change... we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id 👏🏽

    Courtesy: Rahul Jhangiani

    She teamed her t-shirt with printed floral shorts, which we so loved. Posed against a backdrop of beautiful paintings, Richa Chadha accessorised her look with oval spectacles. She upped her look with light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. However, Richa has been giving us fashion goals amid lockdown. Her black-hued plunging neckline short dress with feathery gloves upped her look. The makeup for this shoot was accentuated by nude tones and muted pink lip shade. The side-swept long wavy tresses completed her avatar.

    We loved Richa Chadha's tee and wished we had it too. So, what do you think about her look? Let us know that.

    Cover Picture Courtesy: Richa Chadha's Instagram

