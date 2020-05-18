Richa Chadha’s Western Fashion Is About Bold And Unconventional Choices; Take A Look At Her Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Richa Chadha's performance on-screen has always given us goosebumps. Her acting skills are remarkable but over a period of time, her fashion has also left us awestruck. The actress hasn't approached fashion in a 'fit in' sort of a way but on the contrary, her fashion game been so personal. Her outfits may or may not have to do with trends at all. Like Richa, her fashion has been about bold and unconventional choices. Today, we are going to talk about Richa Chadha's western outfits.

Richa Chadha's Textured Sheer Dress

Splashed in a white hue, Richa Chadha's ensemble featured sheer accents and textured tones. With translucent-detailing, this dress wasn't everybody's cup of tea but she pulled it off confidently. The sprinkle of grey embellishments was a fascinating addition and it made for perfect autumn wear when it's neither too cold nor too hot. She paired her dress with pointed black-hued pumps, which contrasted with her number and were an excellent choice with this attire. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The puffed hairdo added to the dramatic look.

Richa Chadha's One-Shouldered Blue Dress

Simple and classy, Richa Chadha's one-shouldered blue dress was a lesson in how to slay it effortlessly. The dress came from the label, Zwaan and it was a gorgeous number crafted from a flowy fabric. Her ensemble was cinched at the waist and featured a knotted detail at the front. Her blue dress was also marked by a bold front slit and she teamed her number with a pair of transparent heels. Her chic ring and light danglers came from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted bob tresses with soft-curled ends rounded out her avatar.

Richa Chadha's Metallic Top And Skirt

Richa Chadha's top and skirt combination absolutely impressed us and we wanted to buy it right away. Designed by Shivangi Jain, her attire consisted of metallic-toned top and skirt. While her top was splashed in a light blue hue, her skirt was belted and accentuated by green hue with wrapped detail giving it an asymmetric edge. She wore a delicate pair of heels and accessorised her look with dainty earrings from Esme By Aashna Dalmia. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and purple eye shadow with smoky details. The side-swept wavy bob tresses completed her look.

Richa Chadha's Satin Green Dress

The actress gave us dark green dress goals with her satin green dress that came from the label, Mirror. It was an asymmetrical dress with full bishop-sleeves. Her dress featured an overlapping detail on the bodice and a knotted accent at the front. It also featured slanted pleats and Richa Chadha teamed it with a pair of sequinned black heels. Her chic jewellery came from Esme By Aashna Dalmia. The makeup was marked by muted tones with a deep pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Richa Chadha's Airport Look

Richa Chadha's airport look from the series, Inside Edge 2 totally won us. It was a smart airport look, where Richa totally exuded boss lady vibes. She paired her short dark green dress with a grey overlapping jacket and that is the look most of us could ace too. It made for ideal on-point office wear and shiny silver pointed sandals went well with her look. She carried a big side black bag with her and upped her look with a smartwatch. The makeup was nude-toned and side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of Richa Chadha's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Richa Chadha's Instagram