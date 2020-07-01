ENGLISH

    On Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday, Her 5 Fashionable Outfits That Looked Super Classy

    Born on 1 July 1992, Rhea Chakraborty marked her acting debut in the Bollywood industry in 2013 with comedy-drama film titled Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She was further seen in 2014 film Sonali Cable, then in a Yash Raj Film named Bank Chor, in 2018 film Jalebi and did cameo appearances in Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil. More than her films, she is admired by her fans for her stunning personality and fashion sense. She is one of the most stylish actresses in the B-town and by taking a peek into her fashion wardrobe, we can say that she really has a class. As Rhea turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her classy fashionable outfits.

    Rhea Chakraborty In A Golden Gown

    At the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Rhea Chakraborty walked the red carpet sporting a shimmering golden bold gown by Pankaj & Nidhi. Her sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline gown featured a thigh-high side slit and heavy ruffles at the hem. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed her gown with matching heels and went jewellery-free. Rhea sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and glossy pink lip shade. The diva tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail.

    Rhea Chakraborty In A Black Gown

    For the Filmfare Curtain Raiser 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was dressed to impress in a strapless black flared gown by Swapnil Shinde. Styled by Khyati A Busa, her gown featured a front slit that showed off her black pants and matching high heels. The short train added stylish quotient to her look and she accessorised her look with a pair of hoops from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Rhea let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and looked graceful.

    Rhea Chakraborty In A Pre-Draped Saree

    Rhea Chakraborty donned an off-white hued pre-draped saree and looked super stunning in it. Her saree came from the Label D by Dimple Shroff and it featured intricate prints. Styled by Khyati A Busa, her saree featured a thigh-high slit that added to the bold quotient. The diva draped the pallu of her saree in a stylish way and teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline matching blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with gold-toned earrings. Rhea left her side-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade.

    Rhea Chakraborty In A White Shirt And Boots

    For a photoshoot, Rhea Chakraborty was decked up in a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down white shirt that featured asymmetrical hem. Styled by Khyati A Busa, she teamed her shirt with a pair of thigh-high matching heel boots and looked sophisticated. The Chehre actress notched up her look with silver-toned small hoops and let loose her side-parted curly tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Rhea Chakraborty In An All-Black Attire

    Rhea Chakraborty slayed in an all-black attire, which came from Label D by Dimple Shroff. Her outfit consisted of a black bralette, which she layered with a full-sleeved open-front black printed jacket. Styled by Khyati A Busa, the actress teamed it with high-waist matching mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of thigh-high leather boots. She accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, smoky eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    We loved all these outfits of Rhea Chakraborty and she looked super stylish in them. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Rhea Chakraborty and Khyati A Busa

