After ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ T-shirt, Rhea Chakraborty Makes A Statement With ‘Love Is Power’ Sweatshirt
Rhea Chakraborty, who made news last year with her black T-shirt that read, "Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Let's Smash Patriarchy, Me And You." This t-shirt of hers became talked-about on social media, with a number of celebrities too retweeting the photo or sharing the message. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in another t-shirt, which also had a message. We have decoded this look of hers.
So, Rhea was spotted in the city with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. The actress wore a full-sleeved pink sweater-style sweatshirt, which read, "Love Is Power". It was another powerful statement via t-shirt from Rhea Chakraborty. It seemed like a comfy top with a subtle slit at one side and Rhea paired it with black tights, which went well with her t-shirt. We absolutely loved this top of Rhea Chakraborty and the message while simple and common, was definitely meaningful.
She paired her attire with golden flats and carried a chic purse with her. Apart from her outfit, Rhea Chakraborty's mask was also what caught our attention. It was a colourful mask with floral accents. She kept her look makeup-free and the side-parted tresses completed her look. The actress was spotted house-hunting and made a strong case for the slogan t-shirt again.