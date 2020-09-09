Just In
Rhea Chakraborty’s T-shirt Slogan, ‘Let’s Smash The Patriarchy’ Inspires Empathy And Support
Rhea Chakraborty, who has been making the headlines ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had social media buzzing after she was spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai. Fueled by regressive patriarchal terms against her such as 'witch-hunt' and 'gold digger' among others, the actress was seen in a t-shirt that talked about smashing the patriarchy. Soon after she was spotted by the paparazzi, a number of leading personalities from the Indian film fraternity including Anurag Kashyap, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, and Kubbra Sait among others posted the same t-shirt message with a black background on their respective Instagram feeds.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted. Walter Kirn
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by a section of media over countless issues where they have aggressively tried to vilify her, wore a black-hued t-shirt to give out a strong message that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." The slogan on her t-shirt, which addresses an important issue- patriarchy instantly made netizens empathise with her, many of whom started the trend with the hashtag, "#JusticeforRhea".
View this post on Instagram
#rheachakraborty reached NCB Office #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #paparazzi #instadaily #varinderchawla
A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on
She wore a long jacket, with her t-shirt that had a graphic pattern on the back, which supported the message on her t-shirt, which has been trending on social media. For her treatment by a section of netizens and media trials have been so condescending and wrong, this t-shirt of Rhea Chakraborty symbolised a stand against the aggression that she has to face being a woman in the patriarchal world.