Rhea Chakraborty's Comfy And Chic Outfit Comes With A Message

What's a 'Jalebi' promotion, without savouring jalebis? Yes, this time Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra promoted their upcoming movie with jalebi boxes in their hands. For the event, Rhea was dressed casually and looked cool. She wore a simple tee and paired it with flared pyjamas. Her outfit exuded comfort and there was an important message on her T-shirt.

'Let Your Future Unfold' was the message written in blue in a straightforward style on Rhea's tee. It was a simple round-neck tee, which was dipped in white colour and featured half sleeves. She paired her humble tee with pyjamas, which were splashed in a dark green shade. Her pyjamas were flared as well and came with a drawstring. Her ensemble was from Zara, so now you know where to buy this outfit from.

She paired her outfit with simple sandals, which went well with her outfit. She kept her look of the day jewellery-free. Her makeup was beautifully done with well-defined eyebrows, subtle kohl, and nude lip shade. She left her tresses loose, which accentuated her look and made her look cuter.

We thought Rhea Chakraborty again looked awesome and gave us a trendy and relatable style goal.