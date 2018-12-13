ENGLISH

Rekha Looks Radiant As She Makes A Colourful Entry At Isha Ambani's Wedding

By
Rekha Isha Ambani Wedding

Not the one to shy away from bold hues and dramatic styling, veteran actress Rekha was a sight to behold at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. She looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra number and made a colourful entry. This was one of the most vibrant outfits of the evening and definitely made for an OOTN.

Rekha Manish Malhotra

Her ensemble was dipped in the shades of rani pink and comparatively muted orange. It was accentuated by blazing golden motifs that elucidated the importance of traditional craftsmanship of the country. Rekha's attire was also intricately bordered and she teamed her traditional ensemble with heavy jewellery. She wore elaborate choker, bangles, maangtikka, and jhumkis to notch up her avatar.

Rekha Fashion

Rekha carried a vibrant purse with her, which we thought went well with her outfit. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The gajra-adorned middle-parted bun completed her ethnic look. Rekha looked beyond beautiful. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood rekha
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
