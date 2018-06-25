Wow! Rekha Fashionably Reminded Us That She Is The Ultimate Diva At The IIFA 2018

Rekha has dazzled us since time immemorial. She has hardly aged and is rooted to her style. The diva hasn't let anything affect her grace, fashion, and of course her drop-dead gorgeous looks. She has consistently wooed us both on-screen and off-screen. However, these days, she has tad bit shifted to contemporary ethnic wear. Yes, we have noticed Rekha not wearing her signature Kanjeevaram saris on quite a few events. We like this slight transformation, as it is refreshing and Rekha still looks gorgeous as ever.

So, at the IIFA 2018, where Rekha performed after 20 years, the seasoned actress charmed us in two stunning avatars. While performing, she donned an attire quite similar to her iconic ethnic outfit in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and for the event, she wore a very modern ensemble that blew our minds.

Here's what she wore at the IIFA 2018 main event.

Rekha's Performance Attire

The evergreen actress Rekha performed on the stage after a long time and we were just speechless. She grooved to her famous numbers, 'Salaam-e-Ishq' and 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit. Yes, her meticulously crafted pink anarkali mesmerised everyone present as did her graceful dance. We thought she looked simply irresistible in her full-sleeved attire that somewhat channelled the dresses she wore in these songs. Accentuated by embellishments and heavy vintage jewellery, Rekha looked magnificent as ever.

Rekha's Attire For The Main Event

Even for the main event, she selected Manish Malhotra as her designer for the night. Taking a flight from her silk saris, Rekha wore a traditional ensemble that was modern and she looked equally charming in it. Her attire was finished with beads and fine floral applique work and we just couldn't take our eyes off her. We loved her embellished ensemble, which she teamed with a matching potli bag and eye-catching jhumkis. Rekha kept her hair side-swept and wore her signature bold red lip shade to enhance her look.

So, which Rekha's attire wowed you more? Let us know in the comments section.