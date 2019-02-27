Raveena Tandon Gave Us Party Vibes With Her Multi-hued Sequinned Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raveena Tandon was spotted about last night in an embellished dress. Her attire was totally party-worthy and she was seen spending time with Chunky Pandey and his wife, Bhavna. With her ensemble, the actress gave us a dress goal and inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the diva wore a full-sleeved dress with a flowy silhouette and a high-neck. It was a figure-hugging dress, which was beautifully sequinned in myriad hues. Her dress seemed inspired by sea life and Raveena carried a beige-hued purse with her. She teamed her outfit with beige-coloured pencil heels too.

Raveena's makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade. Her cheekbones were accentuated by a highlighter and she completed her makeup with smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Raveena Tandon's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.