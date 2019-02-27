ENGLISH

    Raveena Tandon Gave Us Party Vibes With Her Multi-hued Sequinned Dress

    By
    |
    Raveena Tandon Fashion

    Raveena Tandon was spotted about last night in an embellished dress. Her attire was totally party-worthy and she was seen spending time with Chunky Pandey and his wife, Bhavna. With her ensemble, the actress gave us a dress goal and inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Raveena Tandon Style

    So, the diva wore a full-sleeved dress with a flowy silhouette and a high-neck. It was a figure-hugging dress, which was beautifully sequinned in myriad hues. Her dress seemed inspired by sea life and Raveena carried a beige-hued purse with her. She teamed her outfit with beige-coloured pencil heels too.

    Raveena Tandon Dresses

    Raveena's makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade. Her cheekbones were accentuated by a highlighter and she completed her makeup with smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Raveena Tandon's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: raveena tandon celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
