Raveena Tandon's Formal Look At FICCI Event Is About Colour-Blocking Done Perfectly

Raveena Tandon recently attended a FICCI event in Hyderabad and looked awesome as ever. The actress wore a classy attire by Payal Khandwala, which we thought was an eye-catching number. Her outfit was vibrant and very contemporary in style.

So, Raveena wore a collared green-hued top, which was full-sleeved with slightly exaggerated sleeves. Her top was crafted from a shiny material and the wrinkled fabric gave the top a dramatic touch. The actress teamed her shirt with a high-waist skirt, which was accentuated by modern design sensibilities.

The bottom of her ensemble colour-blocked her top and well, it was clearly a visual treat. It was splashed in a bright red shade, which we thought was not only a bold shade but also added vibrancy to her attire. Raveena's skirt was perfectly tailored, crisp, and structural. It actually gave us a formal wear idea and seemed high on the comfort quotient too.

The diva paired her ensemble with golden-coloured sandals. We were also stunned by her quirky statement necklace that came from Tachi. Her makeup was natural and subtly done, and her sleek middle-parted loose tresses rounded off her business-like avatar.

Well, we are much impressed Raveena Tandon and hope you give us more fashion goals this week.