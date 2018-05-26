You Need To Take A Look At Raveena Tandon’s Quirky Style

The actress, who redefined sensuality, Raveena Tandon, has been taking the internet by storm with her beauty tips and sartorial style statements. Famous for her eye-catching western attires in the movies and obviously the iconic yellow sari, which she wore for the song, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', Raveena has over the years wooed us with her eclectic outfit choices.

Be her vibrant Manish Malhotra gown or muted Anavila sari, Raveena can carry any attire with a lot of ease and grace. However, recently she showed us her quirky side and well, she left us impressed yet again. The diva sported a rather flirty and fun dress at a wildlife photography exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, where she exhibited her photographs for a charitable cause. Hmmm.....Raveena sure has some hidden talents.

For the occasion, she sported a printed white-hued dress. Her off-shoulder kaftan-styled attire was eye-catching and Raveena looked oh-so-adorable. Her outfit represented the rich diversity of India with myriad motifs such as that of peacock, monuments, birds, and lions. And we are certainly crushing on her summer wear.

Raveena looked simply ravishing and the brown-coloured belt accentuated her slender frame. The starlet wore a messy bun and hoop earrings to enhance her look. Her makeup was minimal and on point.

We loved Raveena's quirky avatar. She is definitely a beauty with a purpose. Did you like her spring dress too? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments section.