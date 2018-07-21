Wow! Raveena Tandon’s White Lehenga Makes For A Perfect Sangeet Ensemble

The very gorgeous Raveena Tandon looked ethereal as she attended the sangeet ceremony of her friend, Poorna Patel. She wore one of the prettiest outfits at the function and certainly had us crushing all over her once again. Raveena sported an all-white lehenga and also dispelled the misconception that white cannot be worn in wedding functions.

She looked so beautiful in her Manish Malhotra lehenga that we couldn't take eyes off her. The lehenga featured a full-sleeved round-necked blouse. The blouse was to some extent sheer and adorned with floral applique work. It was also accentuated by intricately done embroidery.

She teamed her blouse with an A-shaped skirt that was pleated and structural. Her skirt was enhanced by meticulous floral details and the embellishments on the border. We loved the way she draped her net dupatta, which was light and highlighted by heavy applique design.

Raveena, very sensibly, kept her makeup natural and minimal. She just accentuated her look with subtle pink lip shade and kohl. Her hair was tied into a middle-parted bun and she also wore light complementing jewellery. Raveena completed her look with a delicate maang-tikka and chic rings.

Well, we are completely bowled over by Raveena Tandon. Are you too? Let us know your views in the comments section.