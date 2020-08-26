Rasika Dugal’s Simple Saree Looks From Lootcase And A Suitable Boy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rasika Dugal's fashion in her two latest projects, Lootcase and A Suitable Boy has been about simple saree looks. We liked how the actress, who has given stellar performance in Manto, Hamid, and Mirzapur, absolutely nailed the look. She recently took to her Instagram feed to share her saree look from Lootcase and A Suitable Boy that we have decoded for you. After all, in the self-quarantining days, her saree looks are what you can absolutely try.

Rasika Dugal's Blue Saree Look

The actress played the character of a woman named, Savita in A Suitable Boy. She looked simple in her saree look and she shared a pic of hers today from the show. Costume designed by Arjun Bhasin, Rasika Dugal wore a blue and beige saree. Her saree was splashed in sky blue hue and accentuated by white patterns. She teamed her saree with a beige half-sleeved blouse and upped her look with delicate gold bangles. She spruced up her avatar with dainty earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also wore a red bindi and the kohl was subtly-applied. The middle-parted sindoor-clad braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Rasika Dugal's Green And Brown Saree

For the first look test for Lootcase, Rasika Dugal wore a lime green saree that was subtly-accentuated by floral accents. The floral patterns were white-hued and her saree featured a white border. She draped her saree neatly and teamed her saree with a brown blouse that colour-blocked her saree. The actress notched up her look with a delicate gold neckpiece, complementing drop earrings, and also wore a chic bangle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted braided hairdo completed her traditional look.

So, which saree look of Rasika Dugal's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Courtesy: Rasika Dugal's Instagram