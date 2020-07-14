A Suitable Boy Actress Rasika Dugal’s Party Outfits Will Help You Steal The Limelight Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal is in the limelight as her upcoming film and series titled Lootcase and A Suitable Boy is all set for its digital release. While the trailers, posters and teasers of her upcoming projects are doing rounds on the internet, her fashion wardrobe is what caught our attention. We took a peak into it and found some gorgeous eye-catching outfits, which will guaranteed make heads turn at parties. So, let us take a look at her outfits for some goals.

Rasika Dugal In An Off-Shoulder Dress Rasika Dugal sported an off-shoulder white flared dress, which was accentuated by blue patterns. Her dress also featured overlap detailing on the bodice and she accessorised her look with a pair of tiny stud earrings. She sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Rasika let loose her mid-parted straight tresses. Rasika Dugal In A Shirt, Skirt And Jacket For the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Rasika Dugal was decked up in a classic white shirt, which she teamed with a high-waist blue skirt. Styled by Who Wore What When, her skirt featured subtle golden prints and a broad border. Her ensemble was by Payal Khandwala and she layered it with a half-sleeved open-front golden-brown long jacket that featured intricate prints. Rasika completed her look with a pair of heels from Intoto and upped her look with a neckpiece that came from Atul Jewellers. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Rasika Dugal In A Blue Shirt And Pants Rasika Dugal donned a full-sleeved powder blue-hued shirt, which was accentuated by red stripes on the sleeves. She tucked her shirt with a high-waist midnight blue-hued flared pants that featured sharp pleats and red stripes. Styled by Sahil Guhati, her outfit came from the label Bodice and she notched up her look with minimal jewellery from Minerali store. Rasika let loose her mid-parted tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Rasika Dugal In A Dramatic Top And Skirt At the GQ India Awards, Rasika Dugal sported a loose dramatic-sleeved high-neck grey top, which was accentuated by pin check patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her top with a black midi skirt that featured sharp pleats and two layers. The matching embellished corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Rasika's stylish outfit came from Dolly J Studio and she completed her look with black heels by Charles & Keith. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned rings from Joolry and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, grey eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Rasika Dugal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal