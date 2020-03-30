Rasika Dugal Exudes Retro Vibes In A Simple And Sober Black And White Kurta Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has made numerous fashion statements with her amazing outfits and it's worth-investing in. Be it ethnic or western, each time she steps out in her gorgeous dresses, she makes many heads turns with her gorgeous looks. Recently, her stylist Sahil Gulati posted a series of pictures of the Mirzapur actress, where she was seen exuding retro vibes in black & white kurta set. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Rasika Dugal sported a pulled-up sleeved V-shaped neckline long black kurta, which was accentuated by white-hued bodice and featured side slits. She paired her kurta with matching ankle-length pants. Rasika's ensemble came from the label Kshitij Jalori and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. The Delhi Crime actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Minerali.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Aurangzeb actress let loose her shoulder-length wavy tresses.

We really liked this simple and sober outfit of Rasika Dugal and it gave us major fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal

