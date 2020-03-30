ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rasika Dugal Exudes Retro Vibes In A Simple And Sober Black And White Kurta Set

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has made numerous fashion statements with her amazing outfits and it's worth-investing in. Be it ethnic or western, each time she steps out in her gorgeous dresses, she makes many heads turns with her gorgeous looks. Recently, her stylist Sahil Gulati posted a series of pictures of the Mirzapur actress, where she was seen exuding retro vibes in black & white kurta set. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Rasika Dugal sported a pulled-up sleeved V-shaped neckline long black kurta, which was accentuated by white-hued bodice and featured side slits. She paired her kurta with matching ankle-length pants. Rasika's ensemble came from the label Kshitij Jalori and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. The Delhi Crime actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Minerali.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Aurangzeb actress let loose her shoulder-length wavy tresses.

    We really liked this simple and sober outfit of Rasika Dugal and it gave us major fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal

    ALSO READ: Krystle D'Souza Makes Fashion Statement In Gorgeous Dramatic Gown And It's A Treat To Our Eyes

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More RASIKA DUGAL News

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue