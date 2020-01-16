Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Elegant Ethnic Outfits Of The Diva Which Proves Beauty Is In Simplicity Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 17 January 1985, Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has not only impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess but also with her elegant fashion sense. We have noticed that these days the actress has been sporting a lot of chic and casual ethnic outfits. Even in her simple outfits, she looks a class apart and has all our attention.

As the diva turns a year older today, let us take a look at her recent decent ethnic outfits, which proved that beauty is so muchin simplicity. She was styled by stylist Sahil Gulati.

Rasika Dugal In All-Black Attire Rasika Dugal graced Critics Choice Shorts And Series Awards 2019 in an all-black sophisticated ethnic outfit from the label Rishta by Arjun Saluja. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck buttoned down long kurta, which featured asymmetrical hemline. She teamed it with matching dhoti pants and completed her look with pointed black heels. The Mirzapur actress kept her look accessory-free. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Rasika let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Rasika Dugal In A Yellow Kurta-Salwar At the screening of Out Of Love web series, Rasika Dugal arrived in a half-sleeved round-collar bright-yellow long kurta, which featured side slits. She paired it with matching salwar. Rasika's yellow number came from the famous label Raw Mango and she completed her look with contrasting pointed blue heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic jhumkas from Aquamarine. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, black hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink glossy lip shade. Rasika Dugal In An Ivory Embroidered Set Rasika Dugal donned an ivory embroidered set, which came from the label The Right Cut's Garland Of Gulmohar'19 collection. Her ensemble consisted of a V-shaped neckline knotted crop top that was outlined by embroidered black lines. The Delhi Crime actress paired it with ankle-length trousers and teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front matching long jacket. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and also painted her nails black. The diva upped her look with silver-toned hoops from Minerali. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Rasika pulled back her mid-parted braided tresses into a low ponytail. Rasika Dugal In A Fuchsia Pink Set For one of the promotional rounds of Out Of Love web series, Rasika Dugal wore a fuchsia pink stylish-ethnic set from the label Three. Her outfit consisted of a cut-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down long shirt, which featured thigh-high side slits. She paired it with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed nude-hued heels. The Manto actress went jewellery-free. She pinned her mid-parted curled locks with golden-hued hairpins at both sides. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Rasika Dugal In A Colour-Blocked Outfit For another promotional round, Rasika Dugal opted for a bright-yellow long kurta, which she teamed with contrasting maroon palazzo pants. The actress paired her ensemble with half-sleeved floor-length asymmetrical ivory-hued jacket. Her outfit came from Payal Khandwala's collections and she completed her look with pointed nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with white heavy choker neckpiece from Minerali Store and painted her nails yellow. Rasika made two braids at either side and left her remaining tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

We really liked Rasika Dugal's ethnic fashion sense. Though she kept it simple but looked elegant in each outfit of hers. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal!