Rasika Dugal's Black Outfit Can Easily Elevate Your Formal Look

    Rasika Dugal looked classy and sophisticated as she atttended an event recently. The actress wore an all-black attire, which we so liked. She was impeccably styled by Sahil Gulati and with this attire and look of hers, the Manto actress gave us ideal office wear. So, let's decode her attire of the day.

    Rasika donned a black outfit that came from Rishta by Arjun Saluja. It was a smart and structured attire that consisted of a bandhgala jacket and pleated bottoms. It was a gorgeous ensemble, which was full-sleeved and Rasika Dugal looked impressive as always. With her attire, she exuded boss lady vibes. She teamed her attire with pointed black pumps that went well with her outfit.

    Rasika Dugal kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by nude tones. The smoky kohl and pink lip shade upped her look. She also spruced up her look with sleek middle-parted tresses. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Rasika Dugal's Instagram

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
     
