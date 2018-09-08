Subscribe to Boldsky
Ranveer Singh's Green And Black Outfit Is Only Meant For Men With Quirky Fashion Sense

Ranveer Singh book launch

Ranveer Singh's style surpasses all the conventions. We feel that it is not as if he is trying to look different, but this quirky fashion sense comes naturally to him. His fashion statements are in parallel with his colourful personality. His vibrant outfits always become the talk of the netizens and we admire him for carving his own individualistic niche when it comes to fashion.

So, this time too at Twinkle Khanna's 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' book launch, Ranveer wore a rather interesting number and gave the fashionista Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, who was also present at the event, quite a tough competition. His attire was eye-catching and he was at his candid best at the event.

Ranveer Singh fashion

Ranveer donned a sharp full-sleeved coat and teamed it with pants. His ensemble was unconventional, though. He wore a full-sleeved crisp coat that was dipped in shiny sea-green hue and was accentuated by big black patterns. He paired his coat with matching pants, which were slightly flared.

Ranveer's black-hued formal shoes complemented his avatar and his Fedora hat notched up his avatar. He completed his look with unorthodox spectacles. He posed effortlessly for shutterbugs and we are much impressed with his look of the day.

What do you think about his outfit? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
