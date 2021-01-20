Just In
-
Ranveer Singh Flaunts Floral Jacket And Wine-Red Corduroy Bellbottoms And We Love It
Ranveer Singh gave us an amazing fashion moment with his ensemble that we so loved. We loved his outfit, which was about contrasts. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer exuded quirky vibes and captioned his set of pictures as, 'Guldasta Flex'. With his styling, he looked cool and we have decoded this look of his for you.
So, Ranveer wore a collared zipper-detailed jacket that was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents in the shades of red, violet, green, and yellow. Well, with this jacket, Ranveer Singh inspired us to up our spring fashion wardrobe in winters. The jacket featured striped border and he paired it wine-red corduroy bellbottoms, which went well with his jacket. His ensemble was ideal for parties and he teamed his attire with beige and white sports shoes.
He accessorised his look with a pendant chain, which enhanced his look. The golden frames too added to the style quotient and we also noticed he flaunted a pair of studs. The Gucci headband upped his look and gave his look a sporty touch. The wavy tousle hair completed his look. Ranveer Singh looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about his outfit and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram