On Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, His Unconventional Fashionable Looks That Will Surprise You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh's fashion always makes the headline. In fact, if the actor opts for a modest outfit, a conventional number, the fashion police wonder why. His fashion is truly unconventional and leaves us surprised and his Instagram feed is always lit with his fashionable photoshoots. Ranveer Singh's fashion is truly interesting and we have decoded a few of his recent fashion looks. Born on 6 July 1985, Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday and here are some of his stylish looks on his birthday.

Ranveer Singh's Golden Outfit

For one of the occasions, Ranveer Singh wore a golden outfit that was shimmering and featured a metallic touch. He wore this ensemble for the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 and it was a Louis Vuitton number. The dapper actor wore a black top and paired it with flared golden pants and a long jacket. His jacket and pants were golden-toned and featured a metallic accent. He paired his outfit with black shoes and dark shades. The black hat rounded out his avatar.

Ranveer Singh's Quirky Jacket

Ranveer Singh was dressed to impress for the Zee Cine Awards 2020 and he wore a Versace outfit for the occasion. He wore this outfit for the Zee Cine Awards and his ensemble came from Versace's Spring-Summer 2020 collection. He wore a black shirt and a pair of pants. His shirt was accentuated by a black-hued bow. His jacket was accentuated by multi-hued blue, pink, and yellow bottles. He accessorised his look with black round frames.

Ranveer Singh's Printed Attire

Ranveer Singh looked his quirky best in a Sabyasachi outfit. The Padmaavat actor looked exceptional in his ensemble that consisted of a top and high-waist pants. The top was dark blue-hued with white dotted patterns and featured ruffled accents. His pants were colourful with red, pink, and green shiny stripes. The pants were a bit flared and he paired it with pink shoes. The cap matched with his shirt and this time Ranveer opted for diamond-shaped pink shades and his moustache also caught our attention.

Ranveer Singh's Colour-Blocked Outfit

For another Sabyasachi photoshoot, Ranveer Singh played with contrasts and exuded retro vibes. He looked dapper in his ensemble, which featured a yellow shirt that was unbuttoned and had flared sleeves. The shirt featured a deep neckline and he paired it with golden-toned pyjamas that were enhanced by intricate black patterns. The pyjamas also featured drawstrings and the shiny pointed brown shoes completed his look. He accessorised his look with a pendant chain and the golden shades wrapped up his avatar.

Ranveer Singh's Formal Attire With Green Jacket

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his outfit and he wore Sahil Aneja and Gaurav Gupta attire. He looked impressive in his checkered grey tuxedo. It was totally formal wear that consisted of a blazer and pants. He paired his tuxedo with a white shirt and teamed it with a patterned tie and sports shoes, which were black and white-hued. He teamed his tuxedo with a neon green long jacket that was structured with black buttons. The red frames upped his look.

So, which outfit of Ranveer Singh's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram