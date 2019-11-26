Ranveer Singh And Rani Mukerji Flaunt Similar Floral Patterned Outfits And We Love It Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A few weeks ago, Ranveer Singh donned an intricately-patterned kurta and pyjama on the occasion of his anniversary. The couple, Ranveer and Deepika visited Harmandir Sahib to seek the blessings. And a few days later, Rani Mukerji wore a patterned suit for Mardaani 2 promotions. Well, the common link between Ranveer and Rani's attire was not just the designer but also similar pattern. Yes, designed by Sabyasachi, Ranveer Singh and Rani Mukerji wore exquisite outfits with the same patterns and gave us traditional fashion goals. We liked the fact that how designer incorporated similar patterns on two different outfits and made a strong case for floral patterns. Are we calling it the case of copying? Absolutely, not! So, let's decode these two outfits.

So, Ranveer Singh wore a silk kurta and pyjama that was accentuated by floral accents and splashed in the shade of purple. He upped the floral effect by pairing his kurta and pyjama with meticulously- done jacket. The actor completed his look with shades. As for Rani Mukerji, she looked elegant and gave us light formal wear goals with her ensemble. Her similarly-patterned suit consisted of a round neck kurta with a keyhole slit. It was a full-sleeved kurta, which she paired with matching pyjamis. The actress also draped a complementing sheer dupatta with her attire and teamed it with embellished golden juttis.

As for Rani Mukerji's makeup, it was natural and lit up with smoky kohl. The sleek tresses elevated her look. So, what do you think about these floral outfits? Did you like the pattern? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Sabyasachi's Instagram