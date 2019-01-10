Rani Mukerji's Airport Look Includes Bright Pink Sneakers And A Quirky Top

Rani Mukerji was spotted at the airport recently and well, we loved her outfit. She kept it simple and a tad bit quirky. Her airport attire was winter-perfect and enhanced by comfort quotient. She added a vibrant touch to her ensemble. Let's decode her look, which has all our attention.

So, Rani wore an all-black outfit that included a Gucci sweatshirt. She paired it with a pair of black tights. The sweatshirt was accentuated by an image of a girl with a blonde hairdo and the words, 'Gucci' was written on it. It was a pretty humble attire that we could sport for our next trip to the airport.

The actress also gave her attire an interesting twist by pairing it with vibrant pink sports shoes, which contrasted her black outfit. It made her look so much more cheerful and fun. She carried a signature Louis Vuitton bag with her, which went well with her look. Rani notched up her look with a brightest neon pink lip shade and accessorised her look with old-fashioned frames. She left her long tresses side-swept and loose. We thought Rani looked amazing. What do you think about this airport look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.