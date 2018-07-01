Subscribe to Boldsky
Rani Mukerji’s Traditional Outfit At This Lavish Party Is Simple And Glamorous

By Devika
Rani Mukerji Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta

Forever charming, Rani Mukerji also graced the grand engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. For the occasion, she selected the outfit by her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress looked resplendent and totally had us gasping for breath.

We thought she looked graceful and carried herself so beautifully that she had us swooning all over again. She was all smiles and posed so effortlessly and graciously for the shutterbugs. Her anarkali was simple and yet had that glam effect that we so loved.

Rani Mukerji fashion

She wore a pristine white anarkali that had a structured bodice and a metallic touch. It had a tinge of golden hue too, which made her attire so outstanding and awe-worthy. Her dupatta completely covered her anarkali and it featured stunning golden mukaish work that completely blew away our minds.

She teamed her outfit with golden embellished pencil heels. Rani accessorised her attire with a mesmerizing choker, contemporary jhumkis, and a few exquisite rings. She left her wavy tresses middle-parted and in front. Her dewy makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade, which went perfectly well her attire.

Rani Mukerji traditional looks

Rani stole the limelight of everyone present and gave us one of the most believable and wearable traditional outfit ideas. She was just amazing and we are speechless.

    Sunday, July 1, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
