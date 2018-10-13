When Rani Mukerji And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore The Same Sabyasachi Sari

It is not the first time that the two leading ladies from the Hindi film industry have donned exactly similar Sabyasachi outfit. This has happened before with Deepika Padukone wearing the same Sabyasachi sari as Anushka Sharma's and this time, it was Rani Mukerji, who draped the same sari as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's. Well, one can't help it because Sabyasachi is among the most popular designers in the industry and his outfits are awe-inspiring.

So, while Aishwarya wore the sari for a Sabysachi and L'Oréal photoshoot, Rani wore it for 'Hichki' promotions in China. Both the actresses looked gorgeous in the sari, which was an understated and deceptively simple piece by Sabyasachi. Aishwarya and Rani draped it in the same style too. Coming to the sari, it was a black and white number. The sari featured a white background and was accentuated by black prints.

It was a hand-printed georgette sari and we thought it looked spectacular. While Aishwarya teamed it with a black quilted silk blouse, Rani seemed to have paired it with a blouse that matched with the sari. However, Rani's blouse was not very clear.

Makeup made a lot of difference to their looks. We loved Aishwarya's makeup more than Rani's. But Rani's makeup was also done beautifully. Rani's side-swept long tresses and Aishwarya's wavy burgundy tresses completed their looks.

So, whose look did you find better- Aishwarya's or Rani's? Let us know that in the comment section.