Rani Mukerji Gracefully Represents Modern Indian Women With A Vintage Sari

Rani Mukerji was the special guest at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. She kicked off the event by hoisting the Indian tri-coloured flag at Federation Square. It was a special moment for her and the country as well, to unfurl the Indian flag in a foreign land. The actress was also cheered by her fans in Australia and she was dressed so impeccably for the event.

Rani opted for a traditional look for the event. She wore a sari but her sari was more in tune with contemporary India. The colours and the prints on her sari were vintage but somewhere through her ethnic attire, she also elucidated the mindset of modern Indian women, who prefer elegance and minimalism over bright and maximalism.

Her sari was pristine ivory in colour and was adorned with pink roses and green leaves. The prints were meticulously placed on her sari and the actress was a vision to behold. Her attire was a cross between the 60s fashion and the 21st-century style sensibilities. Rani teamed her gorgeous sari with a sleeveless blouse, which was also dipped in white shade.

To add classiness to her ensemble, Rani paired her sari with a white woollen shawl that we thought was a wonderful addition. She also wore a string of pearls, which were coiled around her neck and cascaded gently over her pallu. It totally notched up her look and added elegance to her traditional avatar.

With white wedges, Rani enhanced the comfort quotient. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and highlighted cheeks. She backcombed and tied her long tresses, which gave a romantic touch to her avatar.

We thought Rani beautifully represented modern Indian women on an International platform and we are totally in love with her vintage look.