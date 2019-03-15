Rani Mukerji's Sari Is Gorgeous But We Wished She Had Kept Her Look Minimal

ENGLISH

    Rani Mukerji also graced the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards but she failed to wow us with her look. We wished Rani had kept her look simple but she didn't. She wore a Raw Mango sari for the occasion, which we really liked but her styling and makeup totally didn't do her traditional avatar any favour. Let's decode her ensemble.

    So, Rani also went for a colour-blocked ensemble. She paired her plain orange and half-sleeved blouse with a bright pink sari that was adorned with floral prints and metallic zari border. It was a gorgeous silk sari and perfect for a formal and wedding occasion. However, let's figure out what went wrong with Rani's look.

    Rani Mukerji Style

    Firstly, that layered neckpiece didn't complement her sari at all. It gave her look an overwhelming touch and seemed totally unnecessary. Second, the makeup was too loud and seemed rather greasy. The accentuated cheekbones and that white bindi absolutely took her look notches down. The wavy hairdo was fine and rounded out her ethnic avatar. Since, Rani's sari was so colourful, the makeup should have been light. Sometimes, less is more. So, what do you think about Rani Mukerji's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
