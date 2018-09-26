Ranbir Kapoor Gives His Casual Outfit A Glamorous Update

Ranbir Kapoor stepped up his fashion game as he graced the 4th Bright Awards 2018. The actor looked dapper and for a change, sported a glam look. Ranbir usually wears sporty and muted-toned outfits but this time he stepped out looking like a rockstar.

The 'Sanju' actor actually gave his simple ensemble a shiny touch. With this latest avatar of his, he taught us how to accentuate a humble attire. It was totally a party look and with Friday around the corner, you can totally nail the look.

Ranbir wore an all-black outfit that was enhanced by comfort quotient and seemed casual. He wore a round-necked black-hued tee and teamed it with straight-fit pants. Now that was a groovy pairing, but it was his jacket that made all the difference. He wore a sparkling golden bomber jacket, which was full-sleeved and notched up his look to a whole new level.

His jacket was enhanced by a metallic touch and the particular addition added an interesting dimension to his avatar. He rounded off his look with suede brown-hued loafers.

So, we loved Ranbir Kapoor's latest look. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.