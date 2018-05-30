Ranbir Kapoor Looks Cool AF At 'Sanju' Trailer Launch

The much-awaited Sanjay Dutt's biopic trailer is out and Ranbir Kapoor arrived extremely stylishly for the trailer launch at PVR Juhu, in Mumbai. The actor, who has had a series of flops, has played the role of Sanjay Dutt and we hope this movie of his slays the box office records. Well, he did look like a carbon copy of Sanjay Dutt for sure in the movie.

At the launch, Ranbir looked dapper in a casual avatar. He struck to his understated style and made us ladies go weak in the knees. The 'Bombay Velvet' actor donned a grey-hued cool T-shirt and teamed it with a light green-hued jacket. And we are glad, he pulled the sleeves up, as it accentuated his look.

His light beige coloured trousers complemented his jacket and tee and, moreover, colour-blocked his outfit quite effectively. The debonair actor sported the black-hued sneakers and it went perfectly well with the attire. We must say that though he wore muted shades, Ranbir still managed to flirt with the colours.

He rounded-off his look with a sports watch, light brown shades, and a pendant that looked so cool. We are so delighted to see Ranbir so alive and kicking after a long time.

This was just the trailer launch and we are excited to see what Ranbir Kapoor would be donning for the movie promotions. We think Ranbir pulled off his look with so much of confidence. Did you ladies like him too in this avatar? Let us know in the comments section.