This Is The Reason Why We Are Crushing Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Traditional Look

Ranbir Kapoor, who is making news as Alia Bhatt's alleged boyfriend, also attended the grand pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The actor graced the party in a traditional wear but unlike others, he gave his traditional avatar a modern touch.

The 'Sanju' actor went for very contemporary muted shades and kept it simple yet stunning. He gave all the minimalist men something to look forward to in terms of style and also made many women swoon. We are pretty sure Alia must have been very impressed by his style sense. We loved the fact that he didn't exaggerate and wore something rather believable.

So, he donned a simple black and white striped kurta and teamed it with black cigarette-pants like pyjamas. This would have been a very plain look had he not sported a jacket. Yes, his white jacket made all the difference to his appearance. Ranbir wore a creamy-hued jacket with subtle golden embroidery and had all our attention.

He completed his dapper avatar with black sandals. We thought Ranbir looked exceptionally good and mirrored the spirit of modern Indian men, who like it subtle and elegant. Well, ladies how about you all? Did you like Ranbir Kapoor in this ethnic avatar? Let us know in the comment section.