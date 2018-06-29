Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

This Is The Reason Why We Are Crushing Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Traditional Look

By Devika
Ranbir Kapoor fashion

Ranbir Kapoor, who is making news as Alia Bhatt's alleged boyfriend, also attended the grand pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The actor graced the party in a traditional wear but unlike others, he gave his traditional avatar a modern touch.

The 'Sanju' actor went for very contemporary muted shades and kept it simple yet stunning. He gave all the minimalist men something to look forward to in terms of style and also made many women swoon. We are pretty sure Alia must have been very impressed by his style sense. We loved the fact that he didn't exaggerate and wore something rather believable.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

So, he donned a simple black and white striped kurta and teamed it with black cigarette-pants like pyjamas. This would have been a very plain look had he not sported a jacket. Yes, his white jacket made all the difference to his appearance. Ranbir wore a creamy-hued jacket with subtle golden embroidery and had all our attention.

He completed his dapper avatar with black sandals. We thought Ranbir looked exceptionally good and mirrored the spirit of modern Indian men, who like it subtle and elegant. Well, ladies how about you all? Did you like Ranbir Kapoor in this ethnic avatar? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 2:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue