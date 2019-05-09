ENGLISH

    Rakulpreet's Power Suit Comes With A Floral Touch And Is On Our Wardrobe List

    By
    |
    Rakulpreet Fashion

    Rakulpreet has been promoting her upcoming film, 'De De Pyaar De' and has also been setting some seriously fun fashion goals. Her latest ensemble was a power suit and it was notched up by a cheerful touch. The styling was also meticulously done and Rakulpreet looked at the top of her fashion game.

    Rakulpreet Fashion

    So, her power suit was designed by Mahima Mahajan and it was a beautifully printed number. Her jacket and flared pants were lined and dipped in indigo hue. Rakulpreet's jacket was accentuated by myriad colourful floral prints and she teamed her ensemble with a camisole. She paired her attire with smart black-hued block heels, which came from Tresmode.

    Rakulpreet Style

    She upped her look with sleek rings and earrings, which were from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and nude eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her stylish avatar. Rakulpreet looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: rakulpreet celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
