Tabu's All Blue Or Rakulpreet's All Pink: Whose Ensemble Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tabu and Rakulpreet have been promoting their upcoming film, 'De De Pyaar De'. The two looked absolutely amazing in their ensembles. While one went for the colour blue, the other opted for pink-hued attire. Dressed impressively, Tabu and Rakulpreet inspired us once again. Let's decode their ensemble and looks.

Tabu's All Blue Outfit

Tabu played with the shades of blue. She sported a ruffled top that was half-sleeved and a bit towards the flared side. The actress teamed her top with denims. It was a wonderful combination that we could ace it too and Tabu paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals. She enhanced her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccable kohl. The wavy long tresses completed her stylish look.

Rakulpreet's All Pink Outfit

Rakulpreet went for a more trendy version. She wore pink separates, which consisted of a printed bralet and she paired it with matching high waist flared pants. She teamed her ensemble with pink strappy sandals and accessorised her look with multi-hued bracelets and large hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with a deep pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

So, whose ensemble did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.