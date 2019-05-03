ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tabu's All Blue Or Rakulpreet's All Pink: Whose Ensemble Did You Like More?

    By
    |
    Tabu And Rakulpreet

    Tabu and Rakulpreet have been promoting their upcoming film, 'De De Pyaar De'. The two looked absolutely amazing in their ensembles. While one went for the colour blue, the other opted for pink-hued attire. Dressed impressively, Tabu and Rakulpreet inspired us once again. Let's decode their ensemble and looks.

    Tabu Fashion

    Tabu's All Blue Outfit

    Tabu played with the shades of blue. She sported a ruffled top that was half-sleeved and a bit towards the flared side. The actress teamed her top with denims. It was a wonderful combination that we could ace it too and Tabu paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals. She enhanced her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccable kohl. The wavy long tresses completed her stylish look.

    Rakulpreet Fashion

    Rakulpreet's All Pink Outfit

    Rakulpreet went for a more trendy version. She wore pink separates, which consisted of a printed bralet and she paired it with matching high waist flared pants. She teamed her ensemble with pink strappy sandals and accessorised her look with multi-hued bracelets and large hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with a deep pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    So, whose ensemble did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tabu rakulpreet celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue