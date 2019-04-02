Sceptic About Buying A Tuxedo Dress? Let Rakulpreet Singh Inspire You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rakulpreet Singh totally exuded cheerful and sunny vibes with her ensemble, which she wore for the 'De De Pyaar De' trailer launch. She wore an Alexander Terekhov dress for the occasion and looked spectacular. Let's decode her outfit and look, which had all our attention.

So, the actress, wore a structured tuxedo dress, which was splashed in a bold yellow hue. It was a long dress that was full-sleeved, collared, and enhanced by overlapping details. It came with a matching buckle belt and made for a perfect wear for office parties. Rakulpreet's attire was symmetrical and highlighted by a deep front slit.

Rakulpreet paired it with beige sandals, which went well with her dress. Her styling was minimally done with a delicate neckpiece, which came from the label Accessorize. She also spruced up her look with chic rings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Misho. The makeup was light and marked by a metallic pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The messy ponytail notched up her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Rakulpreet's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.