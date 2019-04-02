ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sceptic About Buying A Tuxedo Dress? Let Rakulpreet Singh Inspire You

    By
    |
    Rakulpreet Singh Fashion

    Rakulpreet Singh totally exuded cheerful and sunny vibes with her ensemble, which she wore for the 'De De Pyaar De' trailer launch. She wore an Alexander Terekhov dress for the occasion and looked spectacular. Let's decode her outfit and look, which had all our attention.

    Rakulpreet Singh Style

    So, the actress, wore a structured tuxedo dress, which was splashed in a bold yellow hue. It was a long dress that was full-sleeved, collared, and enhanced by overlapping details. It came with a matching buckle belt and made for a perfect wear for office parties. Rakulpreet's attire was symmetrical and highlighted by a deep front slit.

    Rakulpreet Singh News

    Rakulpreet paired it with beige sandals, which went well with her dress. Her styling was minimally done with a delicate neckpiece, which came from the label Accessorize. She also spruced up her look with chic rings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Misho. The makeup was light and marked by a metallic pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The messy ponytail notched up her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Rakulpreet's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: rakulpreet celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue