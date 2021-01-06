Airport Fashion: Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra And Others Catch Our Attention With Their Stylish Looks

Rakul Preet Singh In Blue Separates Rakul Preet Singh was decked up in comfy blue separates. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline haze-blue crop top, which featured knotted-detailing. She teamed her crop top with sky-blue denim ankle-length loose pants and completed her look with brown shoes. The actress notched up her look with a black wrist-watch and black mask. Rakul Preet let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal make-up.

Parineeti Chopra In A Skirt, Top And Trench-coat Parineeti Chopra was dressed to slay in a round-collar plain white top, which she teamed with a high-waist black pencil skirt. The actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front nude-hued trench-coat that featured black buttons. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a black printed large handbag. Parineeti let loose her tresses and wore a mustard-hued headband. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and black mask rounded out her look.

Sanjana Sanghi In A Printed Co-ord Set And Coat Sanjana Sanghi sported a printed co-ord set, which was accentuated by white and brown prints. Her outfit consisted of a loose tee that she tucked with a high-waist matching bottoms. The actress layered her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved long brown overcoat and completed her look with white sneakers. She accessorised her look with a matching neckpiece, wrist-watch, bangles, and rings. Sanjana let loose her tresses while the black sunglasses, added stylish quotient to her look. Filled brows, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sidharth Malhotra In A Green Shirt And Kiara Advani In A Pink Shirt Sidharth Malhotra sported a half-sleeved classic-collar light-yellow shirt and teamed it with olive-green comfy pants. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and black mask. The actor carried a black checked-patterned bag while the yellow-hued reflectors added cool quotient. On the other hand, Kiara Advani donned a half-sleeved baby-pink buttoned-down shirt and paired it with white hot pants. She completed her look with a pair of stylish shoes and nude-hued big fancy handbag. The actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with red-hued reflectors.

Kartik Aaryan In An All-Black Attire And Janhvi Kapoor In Semi-Formal Outfit Kartik Aaryan made stylish statement in all-black attire. His outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved open-front black denim jacket and plain black denim jeans. The actor layered his jacket with a quirky white graphic T-shirt and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. With long hair, blue sunglasses, and black mask, he rounded out his look. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor exuded semi-formal vibes in a pulled-up sleeve white knotted shirt, which she layered with a plain white tee. The actress teamed her shirt and tee with high-waist nude-hued loose bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a black sling bag. Janhvi pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and wore a face shield and black mask for safety.