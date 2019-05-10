ENGLISH

    Radhika Apte Or Swara Bhasker Or Malaika Arora: Whose Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

    By
    |
    Bollywood Best Dressed Divas

    Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, and Malaika Arora's latest outfits had one common feature and that feature was stripes. Yes, they all made a strong case for stripes and inspired us with their ensembles. Their outfits were also breezy, exuded laidback vibes, and were perfect for this summer season. So, let's decode their ensembles and looks.

    Radhika Apte Fashion
    Instagram

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte is currently vacationing in Japan and she gave us this beautiful fashionable moment. The prolific actress wore a classy dress that was half-sleeved, belted, and flared. Her dress was a bit towards the old-fashioned side and accentuated by subtle blue stripes. She teamed her dress with statement ankle-length boots that were nude-toned and enhanced by floral patterns. Radhika accessorised her look with hoop metallic earrings and her makeup was refreshing and dewy. The signature middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

    Swara Bhasker Fashion
    Instagram

    Swara Bhasker

    Swara Bhasker is quite experimental with her fashion choices and this time too, she was. She wore an Anoli Shah outfit for the INIFD event in Chandigarh. The actress wore a sharply collared tunic top that was belted and she teamed it with flared bottoms. She looked impressive and her ensemble was striped in the shades of blue. She colour-blocked her attire with black sandals. Swara wore intricate jhumkis, which came from the label Apala by Sumit. Her white ring was by Tribe Amrapali and the silver ring was from Silverline Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and the impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora was spotted at the screening of 'SOTY 2' and she wore separates. She wore classic stripe outfit that was dipped in ivory hue and notched up by grey stripes. Malaika's ensemble was not quite everyone's cup of tea with a bold cropped blouse that was knotted and she teamed it with flarted pyjamas that matched with her blouse. Malaika paired her ensemble with white sneakers, which complemented her attire. She wore dark shades and the makeup was nude-toned. The sleek tresses completed her look.

    So, who did you find the best-dressed? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

