Radhika Apte Gives Us An OOTN With This Elegant Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Apte can teach you how to travel elegantly. Her latest airport look was so classy and that too not very difficult to ace. The 'Ghoul' actress looked awesome and encouraged us to step up our airport fashion game. Take a look at her ensemble, which has all our attention.

So, the prolific actress wore a dress that was perfect for a wine and cheese soirée. She looked graceful and sort of gave us winter fashion goals in the summer season. She wore a maroon-hued dress, which was round-necked and featured bell sleeves. Radhika's attire was detailed with a cinched waist, which enhanced her slender frame.

The diva paired her ensemble with black boots, which gave her look a vintage touch. Radhika didn't wear any jewellery but accesorised her look with a chic watch. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo was refreshing and completed her airport look. So, how did you find Radhika's airport look of the night. Wasn't it an OOTN? Let us know that in the comment section.