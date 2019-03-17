ENGLISH

    When Athleisure-meets-Gender Fluid, Radhika Apte's Showstopper Ensemble Was About That

    By
    |
    Radhika Apte Fashion

    Radhika Apte, who doesn't wear athleisure much but gender-fluid outfits a lot, also set the ramp ablaze on the final day of the India Fashion Week 2019, presented by FDCI and Lotus Make-Up. The actress walked down the ramp for Pawan Sachdeva, who showed his collection, 'Decode', which consisted of power-packed outfits. Radhika looked gorgeous in her ensemble, which was both athleisure and gender-fluid.

    Radhika Apte Style

    So, Radhika wore a pantsuit, which could be best described as formal-meets-sporty. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved jacket, which was dipped in a black hue and featured asymmetrical cuts with overlapping details. Radhika paired it with a zipper top and the well, her formal look got an athleisure touch with track pants. Yes, those jacket and pyjamas were a refreshing combination and gave us goals.

    Radhika Apte News

    The 'Ghoul' actress teamed her ensemble with platform heels, which accentuated her look. Her look was accessory-free but the makeup was certainly bold. The makeup was highlighted by a dramatic red lip shade and the side-swept bun definitely caught our attention. Radhika looked stunning as always. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
