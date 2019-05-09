ENGLISH

    Breezy And Grey, Malaika Arora's Dress Is What You Need For This Summer Season

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora's breezy dress was what we wished we had. The actress was spotted in the city and she exuded sassy vibes. She looked awesome as ever and gave us a minimal look of the day. Malaika was like a breath of fresh air. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, the supermodel, wore a lightweight long dress that was sleeveless and enhanced by a flowy silhouette. Her dress was dipped in the shades of grey and accentuated by black leopard prints. It was a bold number, ideal for a scorching May sun. Malaika's attire totally gave us resortwear-feels and she teamed it with a humble pair of sandals.

    Malaika Arora Style

    Her styling was also nicely done and she didn't wear much of jewellery except for those sleek earrings, which totally suited her. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, muted-toned lip shade, and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun completed her casual avatar. Malaika was a vision and she totally gave us fashion goals. Don't you all think so too? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
