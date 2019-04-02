Malaika Arora Channels Vintage Vibes With This Smart Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora channelled the 60s fashion vibe with her latest outfit and look. She looked smart as always and gave us major style goals. The supermodel wore a humble number and totally caught our attention. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which we feel is not very difficult to ace.

So, Malaika wore a white midi dress, which gave us Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Onassis vibes. It was a simple dress, which was sleeveless and structured. Malaika's dress was figure-hugging and she paired it with slippers. Now that was an unusual combination (a comfy one though) but Malaika pulled off this pairing like a piece of cake.

She carried a patterned side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The actress wore a maroon lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look. Malaika looked stunning and a class apart. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.