    Malaika Arora Channels Vintage Vibes With This Smart Dress

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora channelled the 60s fashion vibe with her latest outfit and look. She looked smart as always and gave us major style goals. The supermodel wore a humble number and totally caught our attention. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which we feel is not very difficult to ace.

    Malaika Arora Style

    So, Malaika wore a white midi dress, which gave us Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Onassis vibes. It was a simple dress, which was sleeveless and structured. Malaika's dress was figure-hugging and she paired it with slippers. Now that was an unusual combination (a comfy one though) but Malaika pulled off this pairing like a piece of cake.

    Malaika Arora News

    She carried a patterned side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The actress wore a maroon lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look. Malaika looked stunning and a class apart. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: malaika arora celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
     

