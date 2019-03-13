Malaika Arora's Simple Chikankari Ensemble Is Perfect For Light Afternoon Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last afternoon, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city with her close friends. The supermodel graced the birthday party of Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan. She looked ethereal and gave us a breezy summer outfit goal. It was a simple traditional ensemble and with this, Malaika also made a strong case for the colour white.

She wore a chikankari short kurta, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by sheer accents. Her kurta was subtly adorned and featured intricately-patterned border. The diva paired it with flared trousers, which were accentuated by thread-like ruffled edges. The trousers were towards the translucent side too and Malaika teamed her attire with lemon yellow-hued kolhapuris, which went well with her look.

She accessorised her look with metallic kadas and carried a grey-hued purse with her. She also wore oval-shaped shades and the makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.