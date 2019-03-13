ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Malaika Arora's Simple Chikankari Ensemble Is Perfect For Light Afternoon Parties

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    About last afternoon, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city with her close friends. The supermodel graced the birthday party of Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan. She looked ethereal and gave us a breezy summer outfit goal. It was a simple traditional ensemble and with this, Malaika also made a strong case for the colour white.

    Malaika Arora Style

    She wore a chikankari short kurta, which was full-sleeved and enhanced by sheer accents. Her kurta was subtly adorned and featured intricately-patterned border. The diva paired it with flared trousers, which were accentuated by thread-like ruffled edges. The trousers were towards the translucent side too and Malaika teamed her attire with lemon yellow-hued kolhapuris, which went well with her look.

    Malaika Arora News

    She accessorised her look with metallic kadas and carried a grey-hued purse with her. She also wore oval-shaped shades and the makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue