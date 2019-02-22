Malaika Arora Proves Us That Gingham Dress Is A Must-buy

ENGLISH

    Malaika Arora looked splendid and channelled the old school vibes with her latest dress. She was dressed to impress and gave us a relatable fashion goal. She looked pretty and gave us an amazing lesson in colour-blocking too. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Malaika sported a classic gingham dress, which was crafted out of lightweight plain-woven cotton cloth. Her dress was sleeveless and deep-necked with a bow ribbon. The diva's dress was accentuated by blue and white checkered patterns. Malaika as always pulled off her dress confidently and inspired us.

    She teamed her dress with bright yellow pointed pumps, which was an unusual combination considering the dress was dipped in muted tones. However, the pairing looked good and notched up her style quotient. Well, fashion is a lot about breaking away from the comfort zone and Malaika certainly showed us that. She accessorised her look with minimal accessories and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a brown lip shade and impeccable bun completed her look. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
