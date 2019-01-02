ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Malaika Arora Wows In A Morning-perfect Black & White Dress

By
Malaika Arora Fashion

Malaika Arora was papped as she stepped out of a saloon. The diva looked absolutely stylish and gave us major fashion goals. Her attire of the day was made for a perfect sunny day. Let's decode her stunning morning outfit.

Malaika Arora Style

The supermodel and a reality show judge, Malaika sported a sleeveless dress that was round-necked and featured a free-flowing silhouette. It was a black-hued number, which was accentuated by white prints. The hem of the dress was particularly lightweight and asymmetrical. Malaika's dress also came with a sleek belt and she paired her attire with flat sandals.

Malaika Arora News

She carried a chic purse with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a vibrant red lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Malaika Arora's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood malaika arora
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue