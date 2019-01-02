Malaika Arora Wows In A Morning-perfect Black & White Dress

Malaika Arora was papped as she stepped out of a saloon. The diva looked absolutely stylish and gave us major fashion goals. Her attire of the day was made for a perfect sunny day. Let's decode her stunning morning outfit.
The supermodel and a reality show judge, Malaika sported a sleeveless dress that was round-necked and featured a free-flowing silhouette. It was a black-hued number, which was accentuated by white prints. The hem of the dress was particularly lightweight and asymmetrical. Malaika's dress also came with a sleek belt and she paired her attire with flat sandals.
She carried a chic purse with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a vibrant red lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Malaika Arora's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
