Wow! Malaika Arora's Chandelier-inspired Gown Features Stunning Metallic Embellishments

The queen of ramp walks, Malaika Arora can always leave us speechless with her fashion statements. Recently, she left us mesmerised with the metallic dress that she wore for India's Got Talent photoshoot. The actress looked stunning in her fabulous attire.
Malaika's dress was designed by Sarah Fahmy. This dress of hers was inspired by chandeliers and as such Malaika's gown truly captured the inspiration. It was a shimmering delight, meticulously sequinned and embroidered. It was a breathtaking number, perfect for a red carpet event or a glittering soirée. In a nutshell, her dress redefined evening wears.
It was a sophisticated piece that boasted an interplay of metallic sequences and intricate cuts. This was for sure a head-turning number and was beautifully contrasted and underplayed by a plain-hued fabric. The one-shouldered dress also featured a side slit. She accessorised her look with azure earrings that came from the label Diosa by Darshan Dave. Malaika also accentuated her look with dazzling heels from Louboutin. Her makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses completed her jaw-dropping look.
So, how did you find Malaika Arora's gown? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
