ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Wow! Malaika Arora's Chandelier-inspired Gown Features Stunning Metallic Embellishments

By
Malaika Arora Indias Got Talent

The queen of ramp walks, Malaika Arora can always leave us speechless with her fashion statements. Recently, she left us mesmerised with the metallic dress that she wore for India's Got Talent photoshoot. The actress looked stunning in her fabulous attire.

Malaika Arora INTM

Malaika's dress was designed by Sarah Fahmy. This dress of hers was inspired by chandeliers and as such Malaika's gown truly captured the inspiration. It was a shimmering delight, meticulously sequinned and embroidered. It was a breathtaking number, perfect for a red carpet event or a glittering soirée. In a nutshell, her dress redefined evening wears.

Malaika Arora Style

It was a sophisticated piece that boasted an interplay of metallic sequences and intricate cuts. This was for sure a head-turning number and was beautifully contrasted and underplayed by a plain-hued fabric. The one-shouldered dress also featured a side slit. She accessorised her look with azure earrings that came from the label Diosa by Darshan Dave. Malaika also accentuated her look with dazzling heels from Louboutin. Her makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses completed her jaw-dropping look.

Malaika Arora Indias Got Talent

So, how did you find Malaika Arora's gown? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood malaika arora
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue