Malaika Arora Stylishly Spreads Some Feathery Charm At LFW SR 2019

Surreal and feathery, Malaika Arora's showstopper gown on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 left us mesmerised. She looked gorgeous as she walked down the ramp for the designer, Manoj Agarrwal, who was presented by the 6Degree. The diva's fascinating piece came from the designer's latest collection, 'Paakhi-Kaari'. Let's decode Malaika's outfit and the look.

So, the supermodel donned an icy blue-hued number, which was structured and enhanced by nuanced details. Her gown was halter-necked and was accentuated by a beautifully embellished figure-flattering bodice and the skirt was voluminous and detailed with sharp ruffled feathers. It was an interesting contemporary perspective and her ensemble made for perfect cocktail wear. There was a dramatic element to her attire.

Malaika paired her gown with a dazzling bangle and her makeup was towards the dewy side with a natural pink lip shade. The impeccable ponytail completed her stunning avatar. Malaika was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.