Malaika Arora Gives Us An Irresistible Fashion Goal With This Statement Attire

By
Malaika Arora Fashion

Understated and deceptively simple, Malaika Arora's red sari is what redefines style. The supermodel wore this humble sari for Dwijing Fest and looked utterly classy. It was a stunning outfit that exuded contemporary vibes with a traditional touch.

Malaika Arora Style

Malaika's ensemble was designed by Misha Lakhani and it was about a refreshing take on ethnic outfits. Her attire was enhanced by a structural silhouette and it featured just a brush of sequins. Her outfit was draped beautifully with the help of a kamarbandh belt and the pallu cascaded gracefully leaving behind a small train.

Malaika Arora Saris

However, it was not just her ensemble that was worth admiring but also the statement temple-inspired neckpiece, which she teamed with her sari-inspired outfit. Malaika's neckpiece was elaborate and notched up her traditional avatar. Her jewellery came from the eponymous label, Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. She also sported a few bling rings to accentuate her look.

Malaika Arora Traditional Looks

The makeup was meticulously done and was kept dewy-toned. She wore a soft pink lip shade, her cheekbones were highlighted, and the heavy mascara was accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The bun was impeccable but the side fringes gave her look a whiff of a romantic feel. Malaika Arora was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood malaika arora
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

